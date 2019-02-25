Sports nutrition firm seeks to begin major export drive

Sports company Hi Mark International is launching a campaign to begin exporting its sports nutrition products globally.

The Bradford-based firm has appointed overseas trade specialist, Chamber International, to help export its new Body Sculpture sports nutrition range which has gained a significant percent of the company’s UK turnover since being launched at the start of 2018.

The £40m turnover fitness and wellbeing business can trace its Bradford roots back to the 1960s and also manufactures a wide range of fitness and sports goods, including exercise bikes, treadmills and rowing machines, in China, which are imported for sale in the UK and exported to 65 countries worldwide through a sales office in Taipei, Taiwan.

Initial target export markets selected by Hi Mark International, working alongside Chamber International export advisers, are UAE, China, Singapore and Europe.

Kevin Dunk, who joined the business three years ago after a 25-year close association when he managed the fitness and sporting goods sector for a major UK retailer, said: “Our Body Sculpture UK sales are developing rapidly, and we are now starting exports for this new and exciting product range.

“The UK sports nutrition market is growing and is forecast to grow considerably in some overseas markets.

“We believe the opportunity exists for a truly global brand proposition but there are challenges, as with all food exports, so we will be taking our growth in planned strategic steps.

“Chamber International is a trusted organisation, perfectly placed to support us by enabling direct contact with key decision makers.“

Hi Mark International, which has more than 400 staff involved in manufacture overseas, opened a new 75,000 m 2 manufacturing base in Xiamen, China, in 2009.