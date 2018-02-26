Spring is here! Gorgeous photos of quintuplet lambs born on Yorkshire farm

Snow may be forecast in Yorkshire - but spring has already arrived in spectacular style at this Selby farm.

The Dean family of Hilltop Farm in Acaster were amazed when one of their Lleyn ewes gave birth to FIVE lambs at the weekend.

Quintuplet pregnancies where all five offspring survive are extremely rare. It is common for one or more lamb to be stillborn during a multiple birth.

Robert and Amanda Dean and their four daughters have a flock of 150 Lleyns as well as some pedigree Blue Texels, cattle and goats. Two of their children, Hannah and Jess, help to run the farm and show the sheep around the country.

In 2017, staff at East Yorkshire stately home Sledmere House were amazed when one of their Mashams delivered five healthy lambs, who were named after the Jackson Five. At the time, the head stockman said he had ‘never seen anything like it’ during his 30-year shepherding career.