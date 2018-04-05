Spring opening for Hull city centre farm

An urban farm project in Hull city centre is almost ready to open to the public, following the delivery of two new containers which will be used as a cafe and shop to sell the farm’s fresh produce.

Students from Hull College have been working on the construction and fitting out of containers at Rooted in Hull, a project which is taking shape at the derelict dry dock in St Peter’s Street.

The derelict dry dock in St Peter's Street, Hull is being transformed for the project.

The scheme, which recently reached its one-year milestone, has received support from more than 30 businesses and organisations from Hull and the surrounding areas.

It has been developed to introduce a community space for growing fresh fruit and vegetables and rearing livestock to help local people learn more about food and nutrition, farming and distribution.

Adrian Fisher, the project’s co-founder, said: “Our aim is to help people improve their understanding of food and get them involved in the process of growing fresh fruit and vegetables, to encourage a healthier, happier way of living and fight to end food poverty.

“It is centred around education, employment and creating a more robust workforce. Local businesses are interested in investing in the health and wellbeing of potential local employees, as well as economic stability and a big part of tackling this is to get more people back into work or onto new career paths.”

The site is expected to be opened to the public later in the spring.