Springlike scenes as ‘much-needed warmth and sunshine’ is on its way

IT is a quintessentially spring-like scene, daffodils in bloom in the grounds of Leeds’s Temple Newsam.

And while it may not feel particularly spring-like today, with gusts of wind up to 40mph blowing across Yorkshire, the weather is about to take a turn for the better, with the hottest day of the year due this week.

Daffodils in bloom at Temple Newsam, Leeds. Picture by Simon Hulme

Meteogroup forecaster Paul Knightley told The Yorkshire Post: “There won’t be much rain around on Tuesday - although western parts of the county towards the Pennines could see some drizzle. Everywhere will be mostly cloudy and particularly windy, with southerly winds of up to 35 to 45 miles per hour being very noticeable.”

While the temperature is set to hit between 14 and 17 degrees today, it will “feel much chillier” due to the wind. Wednesday will see a brighter outlook, with sunshine coming through early cloud and spikes of 19 to 21 degrees in Leeds and York, and a south easterly breeze making it chillier in the coast. Scarborough should see around 14 degrees.

“Thursday should stay dry with more sunshine and the temperature creeping up, to 22 to 23 degrees in the Vale of York,” he said. “It will be quite a difference to earlier in the week, and finally feeling like spring. On Friday the temperature will come down a peg or two, but there is a much-needed bit of warmth and sunshine on the way.”