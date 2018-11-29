Sprout and about in West Lothian

Jim Kirk, 52, has 12 fields in West Lothian, Scotland, where he grows his massive amount of brussels sprouts.

The fields, which are between 160 to 170 acres, makes billions of sprouts which are then supplied to the UK and European market.

Jim Kirk in one of his many fields in West Lothian full of Brussel Sprouts being harvested for Christmas plates all over the UK. SWNS.

Jim’s business is proving to be a huge success after starting out as a small family business when his father and uncle began harvesting about ten acres of the veg.

And despite the sprouts not being everyone’s cup of tea, Robert encourages people to try them as the way they are grown has changed over the years.

He said: “We are sprout suppliers from Scotland, we supply sprouts throughout the UK.

“We do a lot of sprouts at Christmas, we can do up to 60 ton a day. We also supply to the European market as well.

“We grow roughly between 160 and 170 acres of sprouts. We do absolutely billions of sprouts, I couldn’t even estimate how much we do.

“Sprouts in the past have been bitter but now they are grown to taste better than they ever have been before because they have changed and the varieties have changed.

“They are not like they were before. I’d encourage anybody that doesn’t like sprouts to try them now because they are completely different to what they were before.”

The sprouts are planted at the beginning of May from small plants.

Jim added: “They are planted at the beginning of May, then they are harvested from October to the end of February.

“The plants are about three inches when they are planted.”