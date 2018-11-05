‘Stalker’ targets woman on early morning train services between Keighley and Leeds

Police are investigating after a woman reported being targeted by a stalker on West Yorkshire’s rail network.

The woman has been left feeling “uncomfortable” following as many as 15 encounters with the same man over the last year on the 6.54am and 7.07am train services from Keighley to Leeds.

His behaviour has included sitting next to her when there are plenty of other seats free and following her through Leeds station after the train arrives.

In one incident on October 17, he followed the woman to her place of work.

British Transport Police today released a CCTV image of a man they want to trace in connection with their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to ring 0800 405040, quoting log reference 290 of November 5.