Star Flyer ride returns to Sheffield: What is it? Where is it? When does it open? All you need to know

A huge thrill ride which soars hundreds of feet into the air above Sheffield city centre is back – and here’s all you need to know about the return of the Star Flyer to the city.

What is the Star Flyer?

The 220ft high ride Star Flyer carousel opens on Fargate in Sheffield tomorrow.

It is a 220ft high thrill ride – Britain’s tallest carousel and its back in Sheffield city centre.

Where is it?

You can’t really miss it as its visible for miles around – it is at the top end of Fargate opposite the Town Hall.

How long is it here for?

It is scheduled to open tomorrow (March 21) and will be here until May 12.

How big is it?

Its 220ft high (that’s 67m) and is taller than the Town Hall and the spire of the Cathedral Church of St Marie.

How much does it cost?

Prices haven’t been released for the 2019 stay at this stage. When it last visited, adult tickets were £6 and children’s tickets were £4.

So it has been here before?

Yes. The Star Flyer came to Sheffield for three months in 2016 in the same spot on Fargate.

What are the opening times?

Again, opening times haven’t been announced as yet. Last time it was open seven days a week between 10am and 11pm.

How many people can go on it?

The ride has seats for 24 people.

How long does it last?

A ride typically lasts around four minutes.

What will I see from the top?

Bird’s eye views of Sheffield city centre. You will be able to get a close up view of the Town Hall, Fargate, Barker’s Pool and much more besides, as well as the outlying suburbs and for miles around.

Will it be closed if the weather is bad?

Last time around, the ride, which is lit up at night, ran during rain and shine – but speeds were adjusted to wind levels.

What’s the history of the ride?

Star Flyer was first set up by ride owners Mellor Group in Liverpool in 2010 and has since been an attraction in London and Manchester.

Are there any restrictions?

Riders must be above 1.2m in height and at least six years old and children under 1.4m tall and age eight must be accompanied by an adult.

What should I wear?

It gets a bit draughty at the top – so wrap up warm.