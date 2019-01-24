Starbeck fire: Firefighters' warning after bins 'deliberately' set alight

A bin fire, which is believed to have been deliberately sparked in Starbeck, could have spread to a nearby property had the alarm not been raised, warn firefighters.

One engine from Knaresborough Fire Station was called out at 7.20pm on Monday (January,21) to reports of a bin fire behind the Co-Op on Forest Avenue. Staff at the shop discovered the fire, and reported seeing youths in the area at the time.

It's believed this was done deliberately, say North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, who were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

However, Crew Manager Russell Jenkinson, said there could have been 'serious consequences' had the fire occurred later at night before the alarm could be raised.

He said: "Had they done this in the early hours of the morning there could have been serious consequences. If someone was not around at that kind of time to raise the alarm it could have potentially spread to the garage and the attached house before the alarm could be raised."