Start 2019 with a luxury wellness journey at a historic Yorkshire estate

Be one with nature from just £49 at the jewel in Yorkshire’s crown near Ripon.

With 20,000 acres of parkland to explore, a luxury spa and menus celebrating local produce, Swinton Estate helps each guest discover their personal definition of wellbeing.

“It is that time of year when we want to nourish our bodies and spring into action,” said treatment manager, Laura.

“After the busy rush of Christmas, people make it their new year’s resolutions to focus on themselves.

“Relax, rejuvenate and detox after the seasonal festivities.”

An ideal way to start your rejuvenated new year is a visit to Swinton’s Country Club & Spa for the Swinton Wellness New Year Spa Day, a chance to detoxify the mind and body with a detox juice on arrival, delightful body wrap accompanied with our vegan-friendly superfood detox facial, post-treatment caffeine free tea and use of the spa facilities from £99.

However, at Swinton Country Club & Spa, wellness goes beyond a single treatment – it is about embracing your environment and mindfulness.

“Spending time outside and taking in the environment around you can reduce stress and give a sense of wellbeing,” said spa manager Gillian.

“Swinton Country Club & Spa offers Forest Bathing sessions throughout the year.

“Trees naturally give off wood essential oils, and when inhaled, they have a beneficial impact on the nervous system resulting in reduced stress levels, a balancing of mood disorders and an improvement to the overall quality of life.

“However, to get any benefit from nature, we need to do it mindfully.

“How many of us make an active decision to be fully present and in the moment?

“Through guided activities and exercises, it will allow you to benefit from being more mindful in a natural environment.

“Once aware of your surroundings, you will become happier and more rounded as an individual, relationships may be strengthened, goals achieved and hurdles overcome.”

One person who recognises the importance of exploring and celebrating the natural environment is Susan Cunliffe-Lister.

She was instrumental in restoring Swinton Estate’s gardens and parklands when the family returned to their ancestral home in 2000.

While most of the flowers, apart from snowdrops and aconites, are yet to make an appearance, she says there is still plenty for people to explore and enjoy throughout the grounds this winter.

“They can see the deer in the park and ducks on the lakes,” she said.

“There is the bird watching hide at Coffin Pond where they can see tits, nuthatches and woodpeckers feeding – with ducks and pheasants catching crumbs below the feeders.

“They can also walk around the lakes and see the stone follies and standing stones.

“In Quarry Gill they can see the cliffs and waterfall and the 75ft bridge which took eight years to build in 1800.”

Again, a tour of the grounds brings you back into the full circle of wellness on offer at Swinton Estate.

While working up an appetite on your walk you are likely to pass some of the produce on offer at the acclaimed Terrace restaurant.

Here, head chef Sam Miller makes the most of the estate’s stunning produce to continue guests’ wellness journeys.

“The Terrace Restaurant utilises the best of the Swinton Estate produce, regardless of the time of year,” said Sam.

“The menus are constantly changing to reflect the produce which is available in the walled garden and what comes in off the estate.”

To help you feel well again, step into the new year and focus on you, why not book the Swinton Wellness New Year offer.

The Wellness Day package including a detox juice, body wrap, vegan-friendly superfood detox facial, post-treatment caffeine free tea and use of the spa facilities is available throughout January and February.

It is £99 per guest Monday to Thursday and £109 per guest Friday to Sunday.

To book call 01765 680 950 or email spareservations@swintonestate.com.

For more information on everything Swinton Estate has to offer visit www.swintonestate.com