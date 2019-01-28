Stay away from hospital A&E and use Doncaster health centre, NHS bosses say

NHS chiefs in Doncaster have urged patients to ease the strain on hospital A&E departments by using a same day health centre for minor injuries and ailments.

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust issued the plea for people to use the Same Day Health Centre at Devonshire House rather than attending A&E with minor conditions.



In a post on its Facebook page, a spokesman said: “The emergency departments in both Doncaster and Worksop remain extremely busy.

“As we're in for another cold snap throughout the next few days, please only attend if your condition is urgent and life-threatening.”

It added that the centre in Cavendish Court off South Parade is open 8am to 8pm every day this week and is open to people unable to get in to see their own GP.

“If you're ill and need to see a doctor, why not give them a ring?,” the post added.

The centre offers professional help from doctors, nurses and paramedics and can give advice and treatment on minor illnesses or injuries for people unable to see their GP.

The Doncaster Same Day Health Centre can help with conditions such as: sore throats, earaches, coughs, colds, sprains and strains

You can book an appointment on 0300 123 3103 or ring NHS 111. The centre is not a walk-in unit and appointments must be booked in advance.

If the centre is closed and you have an urgent problem contact NHS 111 for advice or call your GP practice to be redirected to the Out of Hours service.