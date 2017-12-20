Steel City Derby: Sheffield Wednesday tickets sell-out three weeks ahead of January clash

Have your say

Sheffield Wednesday have sold out their entire allocation of 2,220 for the forthcoming Steel City Derby - more than three weeks before the return clash with Sheffield United takes place.

The Owls announced that the club has sold all of its tickets for the eagerly awaited fixture at Bramall Lane on January 12.

A club spokesman said: "Wednesday will head to Bramall Lane with a sold out allocation of 2,220."

Supporters who have missed out can now request to go on the reserve list by emailing ticketenquiries@swfc.co.uk with their customer ID number, Ticket Priority Point details and contact numbers.

Should any tickets be returned, the club contact those on the reserve list.

Meanwhile, tickets for Blades season ticket holders went on sale this morning.

Any remaining tickets for Blades fans will go on general sale from January 3 to customers registered on the United database with a minimum of 500 loyalty points.

Tickets are priced from £30 adults, £25 Seniors, £20 Young Adults/Students and £15 juniors.

All areas of the ground including the Westfield Corner and Redbrik Upper Tier are available to home supporters. Visiting supporters will be allocated the Redbrik Lower.

Tickets can be purchased in person at the Ticket Office, over the telephone on 0114 253 7200 or securely online.