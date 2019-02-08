Have your say

A stepdad who attacked his partner’s 23-month-old daughter, causing her severe head injuries, has today been found guilty of her murder.

Erin Tompkins died on May 22 last after being rushed to Sheffield Children’s Hospital from her home in Gleadless Valley.

Police were called in after medics raised suspicions that the head injuries may not have been accidental.

Her stepdad, Martin Johnson, 20, of Leighton Road, Gleadless Valley, was today found guilty of murder and two counts of grievous bodily harm after a trial.

He is to be sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court this afternoon.

Jurors heard that in the months before she died, Erin suffered injuries including fractures to her arm and spine.

Johnson had denied killing the youngster but was found guilty after just over two hours of deliberations.

More to follow.