Stephen Hawking: A brief history of one of Britain's most celebrated scientists

Professor Stephen Hawking, one of the finest minds in science, has died aged 76. Here are some of the key events in the life of one of Britain's most celebrated thinkers.

Death of a genius: Professor Stephen Hawking dies aged 76



- January 8 1942 - Born at Oxford, England

- 1952-1959 - Educated at St Albans School

- 1959-1962 - Scholar in Natural Science at University College, Oxford

- 1962 - Final Honour School in Natural Science, Physics, First Class

- 1965 - Became research Fellow of Gonville and Caius College, Cambridge

- 1966 - Won Cambridge University's prestigious Adams Prize for Essay Singularities and the Geometry of Space-time

- 1969 - Became fellow for Distinction in Science, Gonville and Caius College, Cambridge

- January 8 1972 - Turned 30.

- 1972 - Became a research assistant in the Institute of Astronomy, Cambridge

- 1974 - Elected a Fellow of the Royal Society

- 1977 - Appointed professor of Gravitational Physics, University of Cambridge

- 1977 - Made honorary Fellow, University College, Oxford

- 1978 - Awarded honorary Doctorate of Science, University of Oxford

- 1979 - Awarded the Albert Einstein Medal, Berne, Switzerland

- 1979 - Published General Relativity: An Einstein Centenary Survey (edited with W Israel), Cambridge University Press

- 1982 - Made Commander of the British Empire (CBE)

- 1982 - Honorary Doctor of Science at Notre Dame University, Princeton University, New York University and Leicester University

- 1988 - Publishes A Brief History Of Time

- 1989 - Made Companion of Honour (CH)

- 2006 - Awarded the Copley Medal, the Royal Society's oldest and most prestigious award

- 2009 - Presidential Medal of Freedom

- 2012 - Appeared at the Paralympic Games Opening Ceremony, London

- 2017 - Honorary Freedom of the City of London