Still in the mix! Leeds contestant Kim-Joy reaches semi-final of Great British Bake Off

Fans of Great British Bake Off contestant Kim-Joy are celebrating after she reached the programme’s semi-final.

The Leeds-based kitchen queen made it through to the last four of the competition in this evening’s episode of the Channel 4 show.

Her fellow contestant Manon was given the boot while Ruby took the title of star baker for the week, which had a Danish theme.

Speaking at the start of the series about her decision to enter, 27-year-old mental health specialist Kim-Joy said: “My friends have always wanted me to apply, but I didn’t feel confident enough to apply until this year.

“I went into the tent mostly for myself to see if I could do it!”