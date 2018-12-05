Still too few women in design roles

Women are still underrepresented in the UK dsign industry, new research has shown.

New analysis by the Design Museum show that as of March 2018 only 22 per cent of those working in occupations associated with design were women. This represents an increase of only 4 per cent since 2004, when only 18 per cent of those employed in the design industry were women.

At A-Level, girls currently make up almost 70 per cent of entrants for design-heavy subjects but this uptake does not feed through to the workforce. Design-related jobs where women are underrepresented include architects, civil engineers, town planners and product designers.

Co-Director of the Design Museum Alice Black said: “As we mark 100 years since the first UK general election in which a percentage of women were permitted to vote, these figures show just how far we have to go.”