Stitching to empower women around the world

YORK Minster became a hive of activity today, as volunteers stitched, produced and packed reusable feminine hygiene kits to ensure girls in developing countries do not miss out on their education when they are menstruating.

The sewing day was organised by Rotary York Ainsty, who have been sending kits abroad for the last five years as part of the world-wide Days for Girls campaign, which provides washable cotton hygiene kits for girls who would otherwise be forced to stay at home during their monthly cycles.

The organisation says around the worlds, girls and women resort to using rags, mattress stuffing, banana leaves, feathers, and even cow dung to manage their menstruation.

Organiser Issy Sanderson said: “We’ve sent kits to nine different African nations, Western Pakistan, Myanmar. India and Nepal. For a small group of women from York, we’ve sent out ripples around the world.”

