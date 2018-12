Have your say

The driver of a stolen BMW rammed a police car as he desperately tried to escape officers.

The vehicle was travelling with another stolen BMW, a 1 Series, when the drivers failed to stop for officers in Sherburn-in-Elmet overnight.

The X5 rammed a police car and was later found abandoned a few miles away.

The police officer driving the car was uninjured.

The suspects are still being sought.