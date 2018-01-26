Stolen Land Rover used in ram-raid attack on a shop near Wakefield

A stolen car was used in a ram-raid in West Yorkshire and police are asking for the public to help their investigation.

The vehicle, registration DIG3190, was taken from an address in Ryhill at about 10.45pm on Wednesday and later used in a ram raid at a shop in Fitzwilliam at about 2.29am in the early hours of yesterday morning.

A police image of the Land Rover

Offenders used the Land Rover Discovery to break into the front of the Wakefield Road store but left empty handed after a search of the premises.

Det Insp Dave Watts of Wakefield District CID, said: “We are continuing to investigate both the theft of the Land Rover and the subsequent break-in in Fitzwilliam and are appealing for information regarding both offences.

“I am particularly keen to speak with anyone who has seen this vehicle being driven in the Wakefield area over the past three days or who might have any information about its current whereabouts."

Contact Wakefield District CID on 101 quoting crime reference 13180039966 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.