Stolen van used to ram garage door in burglary

Three men used a stolen van to ram a garage door and steal tools.

The men used a green Citroen Berlingo Combi, which police believe was stolen, to ram the garage door of a property in Moorhouse Road, Hull, at about 4pm on Tuesday, May 22.

The men broke in and stole a De Walt saw, a blue Bosch drill, three Milwaukee drills in red and black and a red ‘Henry’ vacuum cleaner before driving off.

They were all dressed in dark clothing and balaclavas.

A spokesman for Humberside Police said: "Did you see what happened? Do you know who the men are, or have you seen the vehicle, which would have been recently damaged? Call 101 quoting reference 16/55903/18."