Stranded seal rescued from middle of road in Scarborough

North Yorkshire Highways officers came to the rescue when a seal was washed ashore at high tide in Scarborough.

The officers were on Foreshore Road in Scarborough at 4.30am yesterday morning (Monday) to deal with a temporary road closure due to the expected high tide.

The officers had found a seal that had come ashore and was on a traffic island in the middle of the road.

North Yorkshire County Council said: “Efforts were made to encourage the seal back to the sea but it seemed determined to stay on Foreshore Road. Injuries could be seen on the seal’s flippers.

“After a number of phone calls, the seal was rescued by staff from Scarborough Sealife Centre, where it was taken to recover from its injuries before being released.”