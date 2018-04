Have your say

A MISDIRECTED flare is believed to have started a large blaze in gorse bush at Catterick Garrison in North Yorkshire.

Four fire engines were sent to help Ministry of Defence staff deal with the blaze just after 9.30pm last night (Weds April 18)

Fire crews from Colburn, Richmond, Leyburn and Reeth helped extinguish the blaze, which involved around 125m x 50m of gorse bush.

A North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman, said: "Cause of fire is believed to be a misdirected flare."