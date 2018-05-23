Street and park cordoned off in Sheffield suburb amid reports of stabbing

A street and park were cordoned off in a Sheffield suburb last night amid reports of a stabbing.
Tannery Close and part of Tannery Park in Woodhouse were sealed off with tape and under police guard for a number of hours, with residents claiming officers were investigating a stabbing.
CRIME: Man arrested over murder of baby girl in Sheffield
No details have yet been released by South Yorkshire Police.
POLICE: Teenage boy raped in Doncaster park
Shocked residents claim an air ambulance landed close to the crime scene.
READ MORE: Man in hospital after stabbing in Sheffield street
Posting on Facebook, one woman said: "They're cordoning most of Tannery Close off. Every time I look there's more tape."
More to follow.