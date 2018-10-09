Strictly's Seann Walsh dumped by girlfriend Rebecca Humphries after Katya kiss

Strictly Come Dancing contestant Seann Walsh has been dumped by his girlfriend Rebecca Humphries after he was photographed kissing married dancer Katya Jones.

Comedian Seann Walsh and professional dancer Katya Jones have both apologised and admitted making a mistake after they were pictured in The Sun kissing on a night out.

Actress Rebecca Humphries took to Twitter to respond to the scandal, and said she hadn't received an apology from her now ex-boyfriend other than his statement in the media.

And now there has been speculation that the Strictly couple could face being axed from the show.

BBC Radio 5live Breakfast show presenter Nicky Campbell asked on air this morning if the pair "will be gone by lunchtime" following allegations by the comedian's former girlfriend Rebecca Humprhies.

Rebecca Humphries said in a statement that Walsh had accused her of being a psycho/nuts/crazy when she questioned his decision to go out for drinks with his dancing partner on her birthday.

The actress said that he had been controlling and accused her of being crazy "countless times" throughout their relationship.

And despite Nicky Campbell's prediction, Piers Morgan has said he hopes the pair can continue to compete on the programme, telling viewers he "can't wait" to watch the programme as it will be "fantastically awkward".

Seann and Katya had been due to appear on ITV's Lorraine this week, however they pulled out, much to the announce of presenter Lorraine Kelly who praised Rebecca Humphries' statement calling it 'classy' and 'amazing'.

The actress said in her statement on Twitter that she was "not a victim" and revealed that the pictures were taken last week on her birthday while she was home alone.

She said that "his actions over the last three weeks had led to believe something inappropriate was going on".

Humphries, who had been in the audience last weekend to support Walsh and Jones, added: "But - this whole business has served to remind me that I am a strong, capable person who is now free; and no victim.

"I have a voice and will use it by saying this to any woman out there who deep down feels worthless and trapped with a man they love:

"Believe in yourself and your instincts. It's more than lying. It's controlling.

"Tell some very close friends who, if they're anything like my wonderful network, will swoop in and take care of the logistics and of you.

"It's important also to recognise that in these situations those who hold power over you are insecure and fragile, and their need for control comes from a place of vulnerability.

"I think it certainly does in Seann's case. Despite everything, I hope he gets what he wants from this. I'm not sorry I took the cat though."