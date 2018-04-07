Strikes Garden Centre destroyed after large blaze in Stokesley

Fire crews have put out a blaze which saw a garden centre go up in flames overnight.

Up to 25 firefighters tackled the blaze at Strikes Garden Centre in Stokesley, North Yorkshire, after being called just before 9.20pm yesterday.



At one stage the entire main building at the site, measuring 85 metres by 25 metres, was alight, causing extensive damage.



Three fire engines were still at the scene this morning.



North Yorkshire Fire Service said crews had now left the scene and the road had been reopened by the police.



A fire service spokesman said a visit will be carried out between 5pm and 6pm today to make sure the site is safe.



The cause of the fire is not yet known.

