A record number of swimmers saw the sun rise over Ilkley Lido on the longest day of the year.

The outdoor pool welcomed 276 visitors from 4.30am this morning for its annual dawn swim.

The water was a chilly 16 degrees - several degrees colder than the average for the time of year.

The cafe was open to warm swimmers up with hot drinks and sandwiches.

2018 is the fifth year that the Friends of Ilkley Lido have organised the event.