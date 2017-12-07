Stunning projections transform Hull's the Deep aquarium into iceberg

Have your say

The final commission in Hull’s Look Up programme - an amazing illusion of an iceberg - was unveiled last night.

Floe, by artists Anna Heinrich and Leon Palmer, “virtually” remodels the architecture and façade of The Deep aquarium.

It uses film shot in The Deep, one of Yorkshire's best-known landmarks and a model mimicking its shape, built of limestone and mortar and kept in the couple’s freezer in their home in Southampton.

Covered in layers of ice it was allowed to defreeze over nine hours, a process captured with time-lapse photography.

Eerie sounds - including the growling sound an iceberg makes as it melts - were also captured.

Sea anenomes and jellyfish, some of the oldest creatures in the oceans are also shown.

The artists - who also filmed parts of the Jurassic coast - said they wanted to create “a sense of drama and depth using projection, light and sound.”

Inspiration came from Sir Terry Farrell's original design for the building, as well as the German Romantic landscape painter Caspar David Friedrich and the oil paintings of the Hull whaler Diana trapped in ice at the city's Maritime Museum.

Floe can be seen from tomorrow to Sunday, 6pm – 10pm