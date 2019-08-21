Style Clinic: How to get the Love Island make-up look plus top beauty picks

Your style and beauty dilemmas answered by Stephanie Smith, plus favourite new beauty products on counter

Huda Beauty Coral Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette, �25 at Harvey Nichols.

I have been impressed with the Love Island make-up look and would like to know both how to achieve it and how to make sure it stays put all day and night on holiday. Can you help?

What was most remarkable about the make-up on the last series of Love Island was the quantity used. Not since the 1980s have we seen so much black eyeliner, intense full-lid eyeshadow and full coverage foundation, updated for 2019 with well-groomed dense, low-arch brows and glossy, unusually plump lips.

First, a good primer will help achieve dewy coverage and also encourage foundation to last all day.

Cover FX Dewy Skin Primer, �30 at Space NK.

For the eyes, Huda Beauty, newly launched at Harvey Nichols, has beautiful palettes of richly pigmented eyeshadows, some brilliantly sparkly, so you can mix up your look – and they do stay put.

There’s no need for fillers for the lips. Simply line them first with a medium nude pencil, also making a line down the centre of the lower lip. Then fill in with a slightly lighter nude lipstick, blend, cover with a gloss such as Fenty’s Universal and finally pop a touch of cream highlighter on your Cupid’s bow and the middle of the lower lip. The perfect pout.

Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer - Fenty Glow, �16 at Harvey Nichols.

