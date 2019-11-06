Style Clinic: The Top 10 Christmas beauty advent calendars

Yorkshire Post Magazine beauty editor Stephanie Smith picks out her favourite beauty advent calendars for Christmas 2019.

Dear Style Clinic,

Boots No 7 Beauty Advent Caldendar, �42: Packed with 25 seriously luxe beauty and skincare heroes, it's No7's most generous offering yet. Don't miss the chance to get your hands on cult products, including the legendary LABORATORIES LINE CORRECTING Booster Serum and the Intense Volume Mascara. Worth �173.50.

I would like to give my sister and best friend each a really special and truly pampering present this Christmas. What do you suggest?

The most lust-worthy pamper gifts on the high street right now come in the form of the beauty advent calendar. Prices range wildly depending on brand, but they can be a bit of a bargain when you add up the contents.

The best thing is, you give them at the start of December, so they won’t get overlooked amid a sea of other gifts, and they are a really thoughtful way of letting someone know you care for them (plus, the recipient is duty bound to give you a fab Christmas present in return, come Christmas Day, so it’s the gift that keeps on giving in so many ways).

Elemis 25 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar, �165. Filled with 25 skincare surprises for you to discover and enjoy. Pro-Collagen Marine Cream 50ml FULL SIZE'Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm 20g and Luxury Cleansing Cloth'Pro-Collagen Hydra Gel Eye Masks 1 Sachet'Pro-Collagen Rose Facial Oil 5ml'Pro-Radiance Cream Cleanser 30ml'Cellular Recovery Skin Bliss Capsules 14'Balancing Lavender Toner 50ml'Instant Refreshing Gel 20ml'Peptide4 Thousand Flower Mask 15m'Peptide4 Plumping Pillow Mask 15ml'Peptide4 Adaptive Day Cream 15ml 'Superfood Facial Wash 30ml'Superfood Day Cream 20ml' Superfood Night Cream 20ml'Superfood Vital Veggie Mask 15ml 'Superfood Berry Boost Mask 15ml 'Frangipani Monoi Body Oil 35ml 'Frangipani Monoi Shower Cream 50ml 'Frangipani Monoi Body Cream 50ml'Pro-Radiance Illuminating Flash Balm 15ml 'Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Wash 50ml' Pro-Collagen Eye Renewal 5ml 'Pro-Collagen Insta-Smooth Primer 5ml 'Skin Nourishing Body Cream 50ml' Gentle Foaming Facial Wash 30ml''. Worth �339.55

Space NK has come up with a wonderful new idea for the beauty advent calendar, telling a story of a night out in four chapters of beauty luxury and pampering. It’s £195 but packed full of fab products.

It’s even more expensive but the Jo Malone London advent calendar contains 24 scented surprises including signature scents, travel-size bath and body products plus candles and home scents. The box is beautiful (and so handy later to house your nail polish collection).

The Fenwick Beauty Advent Calendar with box designed by Artist in Residence Julie Verhoeven, contains products worth £450, but costs £150, so well worth checking out.

Perhaps the best bargain of all is the The M&S Beauty Advent Calendar which costs £40 and contains almost £300 worth of hair, skin and make-up treats.

M&S Beauty Advent Calendar, �40. Indulge in some pre-Christmas pampering in the run up to the big day with our glorious Beauty Advent Calendar. Open a door each December day to reveal a different beauty treat, ranging from skin care to hair products and makeup. It features popular brand names, as well as some favourites. Sold out online so check in store and snap up!

They sell out fast so grab them while you can.

Jo Malone Advent Calendar, �320. With 24 doors containing small vials of perfume (9ml), candles and body lotion. Signature scents from Jo Malone include English Pear & Freesia in body cr�me form and Blackberry & Bay Cologne. Other gems include the Basil & Neroli Cologne, Myrrh and Tonka Body Cr�me and the Pine & Eucalyptus Candle. There are also new additions, like the Bronze Wood and Leather Cologne Intense.

Fenwick Beauty Advent Calendar, �150. Includes:''" Bobbi Brown Pot Rouge for Lips and Cheeks (3.7g)'" By Terry Hyaluronic Hydra-Powder Face Setting Powder (1.5g)'" Clarins Instant Eye Make-up Remover (50ml)'" Dermalogica Prisma Protect Moisturiser SPF 30 (12ml)'" Foreo Luna Play in Fuchsia'" Herm�s Twilly D'Herm�s Eau De Parfum (12.5ml)'" Laura Mercier Mini Caviar Stick in Au Natural (1g)'" NARS Mini Velvet Lip Glide in Roseland (2ml)'" L'Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream (30ml)'" L'Occitane Shea Butter Foot Cream (30ml)'" Omorovicza Queen of Hungary Facial Mist (30ml)'" REN Moroccan Rose Otto Body Wash (50ml)'" REN Moroccan Rose Otto Body Lotion (50ml)'" Shiseido Ultimune Power Infusing Concentrate Serum (10ml)'" The Ordinary Buffet (30ml)'" Lancer Skincare The Method: Nourish Moisturiser (7ml)'" Neom Organics De-Stress Scented Travel Candle'" Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Lips in Screen Siren (6.8g)'" BIOEFFECT EGF Serum

Cath Kidston Advent Calendar, �30. Includes: Enriching hand creams, cuticle creams and body lotions to cleansing body scrubs, scented soaps, bath fizzers and lip balms. Each product features a signature scent - discover Wild Rose & Quince and Grapefruit & Ginger alongside Cottage Patchwork, Gardener's Club, Mini Cherry Sprig, Plant Pots and festive Christmas Village.

Lancome Advent Calendar, �95. Includes: includes:'" R�nergie Nuit Multi-lift Night cream 15ml'" Hydra Zen Cream-gel 15ml'" Mini Foundation Brush'" Bi-facil 30ml'" Advanced G�nifique Concentrate 7ml (x2)'" Lait Galat�is Douceur 50ml'" Le Crayon Kh�l Mini 01 noir 0.7g'" R�nergie Multi Lift Cream 15ml'" Effacernes Longue Tenue 02 beige sable 5ml'" Tonique Confort 75ml'" -Advanced- G�nifique Yeux 5ml'" -Advanced- G�nifique Yeux Light-Pearl" 5ml'" L'Absolu Rouge Drama Matte 505 Adoration 1.6g'" Absolue Revitalizing Night Ritual Mask 15ml'" L'Absolu Rouge 132 Caprice Cream 1.6g'" La Vie Est Belle Eau de Parfum 4ml'" Tr�sor Shower Gel 50ml'" Absolue Soft Cream 15ml'" Monsieur Big Mascara 01 Big is the new black 2ml'" ' de Lanc�me Body Lotion 50ml'" Hypn�se Mascara 01 Noir Hypnotic 6.2ml'" Prep & Matte Refreshing mattifying make-up primer 10ml'" Id�le Le Parfum 5ml

Clarins Male 12 Days of Christmas Advent Calendar, �60. Includes: Anti-Fatigue Eye Cream 20ml'- Tonic Bath & Shower Concentrate 100ml'- Active Hand Care 75ml'- Blue Orchid Oil 5ml'- ClarinsMen Super Moisture Balm 12ml'- Shampoo & Shower 30ml'- ClarinsMen Active Face Wash 30ml'- Fresh Face Scrub 15ml'- ClarinsMen Super Moisture Gel 12ml'- Relax Bath And Shower Concentrate 100ml'- Hyda Essential Lip Tube 3ml'- 7 Day Double Serum Sample 4.9ml'Worth �112.