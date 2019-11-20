Style Clinic: What should I wear to look fabulous for a university reunion?

Fashion editor Stephanie Smith has tips on the perfect capsule wardrobe for guaranteed sophisticated wow.

Dear Stylist

Nothing says grown-up sophistication like a metallic tie-neck blouse, like this one, from a selection at Monsoon.

I have a grand hotel lunch coming up to celebrate a friend’s 30th wedding anniversary, with old university friends I haven’t seen for many years. I want to look fabulous but not like I’m trying too hard.

READ MORE: Secrets of Strictly style

I understand completely. There’s nothing quite like school and college reunions to make us suddenly want to shed the years and the pounds while conjuring an air of polished insouciance. Just remember that everyone feels the same way, so really, don’t try too hard.

Instead, invest in two or three co-ordinating, flattering and luxurious-looking pieces that can double up for upcoming festive events. Think tonal, sophisticated colour palette and statement accessories. So, as an example, this drapy, ochre gold Hobbs dress is ultra elegant – change the look simply by switching the tie belt for this leopard print one from Boden, for a dash of on-trend glam.

Rosa midi dress in ochre, �229. Hobbs.

The olive green velvet jacket from M&S will work beautifully with the dress but can also team with pretty much all shapes of trouser and jeans (choose velvet ones for added luxe).

Good luck, enjoy – and don’t forget to compliment old friends on how fabulous they look too.

READ MORE: Mulberry and Temperley open new shops in Yorkshire

Boden tan leopard belt, �40, at Boden and John Lewis.