Style clinic: What we really want for Christmas is the gift of great skin

Beauty editor Stephanie Smith suggests brilliant skincare product presents for turning back time and getting back the glow.

Dear Stylist,

Bobbi Brown Hydrate & Glow set is the perfect gift to banish winter dullness and dryness with three nourishing, radiance-boosting favourites for skin, eyes and lips - Hydrating Eye Cream, Extra Illuminating Moisture Balm and finally a soft, sparkling pout with Extra Lip Tint. It costs �50 online at John Lewis and House of Fraser.

This Christmas, I would like to give my friends the gift of good skin, as bemoaning wrinkles and sags increasingly dominates our conversations. What do you suggest?

An excellent idea, and at this time of year, you can find gift sets and offers all packaged up handily, so it’s easy to try new products and uncover some bargains, if you do a bit of research.

The Debenhams Beauty Advent Calendar has been reduced from £90 to £45 and contains £190 worth of product including Philosophy Purity Cleanser 30ml; Filorga Time Filler 15ml and NARS Orgasm Blusher 3.

For Bobbi Brown fans (that’s everyone), Bobbi Brown Hydrate & Glow skincare set is the perfect gift to counteract winter dullness and dryness with three nourishing, radiance-boosting favourites for skin, eyes and lips - Hydrating Eye Cream, Extra Illuminating Moisture Balm and finally a soft, sparkling pout with Extra Lip Tint. It costs £50 online at John Lewis and House of Fraser.

Drunk Elephant Night Bright Duo, �24, Space NK

READ MORE: How to buy designer fashion in Yorkshire for bargain prices

For something new, take a look at skincare brand Drunk Elephant at Space NK. It offers effective glow-getting, wrinkle-tackling products without what it calls the Suspicious Six – essential oils, silicones, chemical sunscreens, SLS, fragrance and dyes and drying alcohols – so it’s great for reprogramming and rebalancing stressed-out skin. The packaging is fun, too.

Another brand I have come to love, recommend and give is Ole Henriksen, created by the Danish skincare guru. Products are targeted to each concern (so whatever your friends moan about most). The Phat Glow Facial is an instant pick-me-up for skin, using Nordic birch sap to exfoliate and brighten. An excellent pre-party mask.

Finally, the fool-proof one. Liz Earle Cleanse & Polish Hot Cloth Cleanser is always a brilliant skincare gift. A classic feel-good product that really does improve skin quality, it’s the perfect stocking filler.

Ole Henriksen Transform Plus PHAT Glow Facial 50ml, was �42, now �35.70 at Boots