Sub-zero blast to bring abrupt end to heatwave in Leeds

Enjoy the glorious weather while you can folks, because rain and SUB-ZERO temperatures could be on the way

We hate to be the barer of bad news, but on the hottest April day in almost 70 years, it was pretty obvious that something would have to come along and ruin it.

Experts at The Weather Channel are warning that the mercury could drop to -2C is some places by the middle of next week, causing air frosts that are a complete contradiction to this week's tropical temperatures.

The Weather Channel website says: "Predictions for the middle of next week ​indicate sleet and snow flurries falling across the country​,​ from ​the Welsh hills to the ​Pennines and north ​Scottish mountains​,​ as ​a ​cooler ​snap grips ​Britain.

"Temperatures are expected to fall after the weekend with widespread outbreaks of rain and blustery showers on the cards for large parts of the UK."

The weather is expected to take another dramatic turn next week with freezing conditions forecast.

Leon Brown, chief forecaster at The Weather Channel, said: “The beginning of the change will be this Sunday as cooler Atlantic air moves eastwards.

“This may trigger some heavy downpours over eastern England during Sunday afternoon. We will have to watch out for flash flooding locally.”

The balmy blast will come to an end this weekend with unsettled conditions returning and a high chance of rain.

Sunny spells will still be possible thorughout Sunday in particular with Sunday's temperature for the London Marathon predicted to top 22C.

A spokesperson for The Weather Channel added: “As the high begins to retreat over the weekend, low pressure will push in once more over the UK on Saturday bringing cooler temperatures and a return to unsettled conditions during the weekend.”

OK, so another blanketing of the white stuff probably isn't too likely, but the lovely weather of the last few days is predicted to move on as quickly as it appeared.