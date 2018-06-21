Subway launches whopping 6-foot Giant Sub sandwich which can feed up to 25 people

Fancy popping out for a long lunch? Sandwich chain Subway is launching a whopping new six-foot Giant Sub which can feed up to 25 people (or one very hungry one).

Subway says its Giant Sub, which is taller than most people, takes 2.5 hours to create and packs in 96 slices of tomato, 64 slices of cheese almost a kilogram of lettuce and onion.

Launching on the longest day of the year, the Sub can be made up with a mix of classic Subway fillings.

The Giant Sub™ is currently being trialed at 40 City Road, London store and is soon to be rolled out nationwide. ​

The specially baked Sub will measure a whopping six foot, taller than the average UK male who measures just 5ft 10in.

The Giant Sub will cost from £116 and is designed to feed a group of up to 25, with a mix of Subway classic fillings, as well as any salad combinations.

What's in the whopping sandwich:

· 680g of lettuce

· 96 slices of tomato

· 96 slices of cucumber

· 96 slices of pickle

· 96 slices of olive

· 227g of onion

· 96 slices of green pepper

· 64 slices of ham

· 96 slices of pepperoni

· 96 slices of salami

· 64 triangles of American-style cheese

· And Subway’s signature Chipotle Southwest Sauce!

A spokesman said the idea behind the lengthy lunch option is to push Brits to take more time for a midday break.

"The Subway brand is campaigning for everyone to enjoy a long lunch after a survey of 2,000 Brits revealed that the average worker takes just 34 minutes of their lunch hour. Over one in ten (11%) of respondents reported that they do not take a lunch break at all."

Sacha Clark, Marketing Director for Subway® UK and Ireland said; “We are delighted to be launching the Giant Sub, a sharing Sub which can be made in any of our 62 million flavour combinations!

"We were dismayed to learn that so many Brits are cutting short their lunch hour and hope that everyone will take this opportunity to book in that long lunch by getting together with friends to enjoy a Giant Sub.”