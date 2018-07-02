Suffered a summer-related injury in Leeds? You are not on your own

New research has revealed more than 80 per cent of people in Leeds have sustained a summer-related injury.

The survey by Bupa Health Clinics has shown that sprains, broken bones and sun damage are the top summer health fails in the city.

Dubbed the ‘Great Outsores’, 16 per cent of summer injuries are caused while playing garden games with friends and family.

While others in Leeds said being too competitive in a game of summer sport has caused injury in the past.

Dr Simon Widdrington, of Leeds Bupa Health Clinic, said: “Being in the UK on a warm summer’s day is one of the best places to be.

“However, it’s important that we take the necessary precautions during the summer months. A friendly game of sport could become much more serious if someone hasn’t been active for a while and jumps straight in.”

The research also revealed Leeds’ most common summer health fails outside of the typical issues of allergies, stings and bites. Other avoidable injuries in the city include: sunburn (54 per cent), sprain (30 per cent), muscle and ligament tears (20 per cent), broken bone (14 per cent) and burns (eight per cent).

Dr Widdrington added: “There is a belief that the sun in the UK can‘t damage our skin, but this isn‘t true. Sunburn can cause our skin to age prematurely and is also a key cause for skin cancer.”

The poll of 251 adults in Leeds also found that despite all of these summer health fails, two-thirds of people in Leeds think they are more likely to pay attention to health and fitness in warmer months.