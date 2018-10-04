​Sofa ​specialist​ DFS Furniture has report​ed​ a steep fall in annual profits​ and ​said it expects the market to remain subdued as a result of political risk and weak consumer sentiment​.

The Doncaster-based firm ​said pre-tax profit fell 48.5 per cent to £25.8m in the year to July 28 after the summer heatwave hit sales in the fourth quarter.

Underlying ​pre-tax ​profit before brand amortisation ​fell 23.7​ per cent​ to £38.3​m.

​The group's c​hief executive Ian Filby ​said: "Financial results for the year reflected the exceptional downturn in market demand we saw in the fourth quarter.

"We are pleased to note that the market has recovered since the start of the new financial year, with the group seeing like-for-like order growth across all brands over the first nine weeks.

"We believe, however, we are benefiting from deferred purchases in the prior financial year and overall we expect​​ the market to remain subdued into 2019, constrained by political risk and weak consumer sentiment."

​Despite this, he said the group​ is well positioned to become stronger in th​e​ current environment, boosted by investment and acquisition benefits​.

​"W​e have excellent prospects for profitable growth and attractive cash flow generation over the longer term​," he added.

​Revenue fell 2​ per cent​ to £747.7​m ​after stripping out the benefit of acquisitions.

DFS said​ that c​ontinued economic uncertainty for consumers, compounded by some exceptional hot weather over key trading periods, resulted in sales and profits for the full year falling below ​its​ expectations.

​Group revenue including acquisitions, such as Sofology, rose 14.1​ per cent​ to £870.5​m, while online sales jumped 15.1​ per cent​.

​Ed Monk, associate director ​at Fidelity Personal Investing’s share dealing service​,​ said:​ ​“DFS had forewarned of trouble in the homeware market and these results bear it out with pre-tax profit down 48.5​ per cent​. This time the long, hot summer has been blamed for keeping shoppers away from its outlets​,​ but it is only the latest in a series of disappointing updates.

“Elsewhere in the results, a 15​ per cent​ jump in online sales was a highlight, although the company laid out a catalogue of risks it faces from Brexit, including border delays and more regulation.

“As a market leader DFS is well-placed to capitalise in a disrupted market and recent acquisitions should improve trading fundamentals. Today’s results show investors may have to patient.”