Summertime arts in Harrogate

Harrogate International Festivals have been delivering world-class arts events to the spa town for over 50 years, here we explore its summer line-up.

There can be few festivals that feature Sir Mark Elder and the Halle Orchestra in the glittering Royal Hall and the semi-free jazz drum-and-sax duo, MOBO winners Binker & Moses, in a Spiegeltent.

“I have always thought Harrogate is a very beautiful town, a perfect place to hold a festival,” says Sir Mark. “The future of classical music – of all forms of performance art – relies on regular celebrations like the Harrogate Festivals to develop the public’s curiosity.”

The arts charity relies on ticket sales, sponsor support and philanthropy, with less than 1.5 per cent of funding from public money. It significantly drives cultural tourism with an annual impact of £8.2m and last year it was voted the Arts Festival of the Year at the Northern Soul awards.

“A country without sufficient emphasis on the value of creative work will always be an impoverished country,” says Sir Mark. “Music is perhaps the most profound of the arts, and it needs constant renewal and imaginative presentation if it is to appeal to the widest possible public.”

Sir Mark Elder will mark the 125th anniversary of Tchaikovsky’s death in a rich programme Romantic music and the great Norwegian violinist Henning Kraggerud will play the Tchaikovsky concerto.

Binker & Moses have been hailed for creating sounds that work on dance floors and festivals as well as jazz clubs. They join a line-up in the Spiegeltent curated by MOBO-nominated singer-songwriter Ayanna Witter-Johnson, who’ll also premiere a special commission for the Festival. Acts include Acid Jazz from Dutch five-piece Tristan to BBC Radio 3 New Generation Artist, Misha Mullov-Abbado, the House of Burlesque and a silent disco. The Festival continues its legacy of showcasing rising female stars – they showcased Amy Winehouse and Paloma Faith before they hit the big time. This year its two time Mercury Prize nominee and MOBO winner Laura Mvula, who recently collaborated with the legendary Nile Rodgers.

July also features a Children’s Festival in the Spiegeltent, a giant art installation on The Stray from Architects of Air, TED-style talks with Berwins Salon North, and an outdoor dining event with Chef Stephanie Moon. Its two flagship literary festivals, the Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival in July with Lee Child, John Grisham and Val McDermid, and Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival in October, prompted the Independent newspaper to give Harrogate the accolade of being “2018’s bookiest UK town”. On the classical music front, their Young Musician platform helped kick start the careers of some of the UK’s finest musicians, including clarinettist, Emma Johnson, who returns this year with a concert celebrating the centenary of Leonard Bernstein. She supports the Festivals Library of Live scheme that offers a number of free tickets to young people to experience live music.

“The benefits of having music in your life are too well documented to ignore,” she says. “Music has the power to take you to another world and to rejuvenate your spirit.”

Highlights of this summer’s fesitval include:

The John Wilson Orchestra: Hollywood’s Leading Ladies, June 17, the Royal Hall

The John Wilson Orchestra, with guest singer Kim Criswell, playing hits from Hollywood’s Golden Age.

Spiegeltent: June 29 to July 8, Crescent Gardens

Week-long festival of club classics, soul, jazz and burlesque curated by MOBO-nominated jazz vocalist Ayanna Witter-Johnson, with free lunchtime concerts.

Children’s Festival in the Spiegeltent, June 30 and July 1, Crescent Gardens

History, science and art come alive for a weekend packed with some of the UK’s finest children’s authors, museum experiences and attractions.

The Luminarium, July 12-15 on The Stray

A monumental walk-in sculpture designed by Alan Parkinson of Architects of Air. The inflatable walk-in sculpture is half the size of a football pitch.

Concert by Candlelight: A Guardian Angel, July 12, St Wilfrid’s Church

British vocal ensemble VOCES8 perform with Baroque violinist Rachel Podger.

Laura Mvula, July 27, The Royal Hall

With just a handful of solo performances this year, a rare chance to catch the MOBO award winner.

Halle Orchestra, Sir Mark Elder, July 29, The Royal Hall

Tchaikovsky celebration.

