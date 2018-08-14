Sumo Group snaps up Brighton game developer

Sheffield-based Sumo Group has acquired award-winning indepedent game developer The Chinese Room for an undisclose sum.

Sumo Group, which successfully floated on the stock exchange late last year, has acquired The Chinese Room from founders Dan Pinchbeck and Jessica Curry.

The Chinese Room is best known for creating the innovative games ‘Dear Esther’, ‘Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs’, the genre-defining ‘Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture’ and Google Daydream exclusive ‘So Let Us Melt’.

Mr Pinchbeck will take the role of Creative Director of The Chinese Room, while Ms Curry will continue her career independently as a composer.

Located in Brighton, The Chinese Room will operate as part of Sumo Digital, becoming its fifth studio and fourth in the UK. Sumo Group intends to invest in The Chinese Room and continue development of current projects by building its team and collaborating with other Sumo Digital studios.

Carl Cavers, CEO of Sumo Group, said: “I am really pleased that Dan has chosen to join Sumo Group. We believe Dan’s renowned creative abilities will add real value to Sumo Group.

“The Chinese Room has an outstanding reputation and its acquisition will enhance and extend Sumo Digital’s capabilities. Having a studio in the south of England opens new doors for the Group and we are confident that it will create exciting opportunities.”

Dan Pinchbeck, Creative Director of The Chinese Room, said: “I’m thrilled to be joining Sumo Digital, a network of studios I’ve a huge amount of respect for. Sumo will provide the support and experience I’m looking for to take The Chinese Room to the next level. Our aim is to build on the reputation I’m proud to have earned, to create a truly world-class studio delivering bold, imaginative new games. We’re already working on some really fantastic new concepts, alongside discussions with partners about some of the games we already have in the pipeline. The future for the studio is incredibly exciting and being part of the Sumo family is absolutely central to that.”

Paul Porter, Managing Director, Sumo Digital said: “I’m delighted that Dan is joining Sumo Digital, and very much looking forward to The Chinese Room continuing to create the unique, innovative games they are known and loved for.”

This acquisition follows the addition of the studio in Newcastle, formerly CCP Games, in January this year, and the Nottingham studio that opened in 2016.