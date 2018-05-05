Sunny Scarborough welcomes Tour de Yorkshire's stage 3 winner

Thousands of spectators gathered in Scarborough's North Bay to watch the Tour de Yorkshire's stage 3 winner Max Walscheid cross the line.

The world-class event has had a stage finish in Scarborough for the last four years - and it just keeps getting better according to organisers.

Mayor Martin Smith and Scarborough TEC principal Ann Hardy, with a cake made by students

Sir Gary Verity, of Welcome to Yorkshire, told The Scarborough News: "It's been a phenomenal day. The crowds just keep getting bigger and bigger every year.

"The amount of support along the route has been remarkable."

He gave a special mention to Filey, which welcomed the race for the first time, saying the turnout and amount of decorations around the town were "fantastic".

Enjoying the event in Scarborough were Lewis and Thomas Anderson, aged eight and five, with nana and grandad Barbara and Barry Fletcher, of Bishop Auckland.

Crowds gather at Peasholm Gap

The youngsters are both bike mad and are members of Stockton Wheelers cycling club.

Barry said: "Lewis's dream is to see Mark Cavendish. It's our first time watching the Tour in Scarborough and it's absolutely fantastic - the weather is glorious."

Cycling fans Dianna Atkinson and Mary Whitwell, of Easingwold, arrived before 11am to bag a spot at the finish line.

The pair were busy knitting to pass the time until the peloton arrived. Mary, 60, said: "We've seen it in other towns but the atmosphere here is amazing."

Andy Gambles, 40, a business owner from Scalby, said: "Great people, great atmosphere, great event. It's brilliant for the town and people keep coming back."

The racing was just part of the fun, with a packed programme of family events running alongside the competition.