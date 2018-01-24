Super fast broadband comes to massive business park

Hull-based businesses KCOM and Wykeland have agreed a deal to bring ultra-fast broadband to a large business park.

The two companies have formed a partnership to bring KCOM’s Lightstream ultrafast service to Europarc, Wykeland’s flagship business park on the south bank of the Humber, home to some 2,500 workers.

It’s the first time the full fibre Lightstream network has been extended beyond KCOM’s heartland in Hull and East Yorkshire.

Located on the western edge of Grimsby, Europarc has more than 750,000 sq ft of business space and is home to some of the region’s leading companies, especially in the food sector.

Nearly 2,500 people are employed at the business park, with major companies based there including supermarket giant Morrisons; 2 Sisters Food Group; energy and services group ENGIE; and fertilisers and industrial products company Yara UK.

Hull-based Wykeland is the owner and developer of Europarc and recognised the growing demand from occupiers for ultrafast connectivity.

Europarc, Grimsby, North East Lincolnshire, United Kingdom, 22 January, 2018. Pictured: LtoR Dominic Gibbons Wykeland, Gary Young, KCOM

Wykeland and KCOM have therefore worked together to develop a unique solution that provides full fibre links from the main KCOM network directly to all businesses that subscribe to the new service.

KCOM Executive Vice President Gary Young said: “KCOM and Wykeland Group have a sharedcommitment to investing in the Humber region to stimulate business growth, innovation and employment.

“We both recognise that connectivity is a critical factor in enabling businesses to succeed in today’s ever more competitive commercial environment.

“Europarc has some of the region’s leading brands and we felt it was important that they had access to the very best network available.

“With fibre already in the ground around Europarc we have been able to deliver our industry-leading full fibre broadband quickly and with minimal disruption to the business park and its occupiers.”

Wykeland Managing Director Dominic Gibbons said: “Europarc is firmly established as the business location of choice on the south bank of the Humber, as shown by the blue-chip brands that have made it their home.

“Europarc offers a host of advantages, including the quality of accommodation and facilities on site in a great location to reach markets across the UK and abroad via the Humber ports.

“Now we’ve invested, with KCOM, to ensure the digital connectivity on the site is also unrivalled. This investment will enable occupiers to capitalise on the many opportunities and competitive advantages presented by ultrafast broadband.”