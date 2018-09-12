Superdry launches new fast-fashion ranges

Fashion chain Superdry is to launch Superdry Preview, which it describes as "disruptive fast-fashion" ranges designed to capture a younger, more fashion-driven customer.

The limited-edition Preview collections will go from design to delivery in just six weeks and will be available both online and in key global stores.

Each capsule launch will be supported by an integrated social media campaign targeted directly at 16 to 24-year-olds.

Superdry said its in-house design teams have created the new collections, building on Superdry's heritage of quality and distinctive design detail.

The first collection, for women, is to be launched next week. Superdry said it has been designed with a fresh colour palate to allow customers to upgrade their "athleisure look with a pastel punch". It features oversized fits, with a relaxed yet smart appeal.

The first collection for men will launch in October.

Euan Sutherland, Superdry’s CEO, said: "Superdry is changing – we are innovating faster than ever, while still delivering the same quality at price points that can’t be matched.

"We have been able to do this because of all the work over the past four years to strengthen our supply chain and business capability. Consumers around the world love Superdry - now they will see more new product than ever before.”

Superdry also announced the appointment of former Tommy Hilfiger global head of womenswear, Brigitte Danielmeyer, to the new role of chief product officer.