Surfer swept out to sea by rip current at Sandsend

A surfer faced a terrifying ordeal when they were swept out to sea by a rip current at Sandsend this morning.

Onlookers spotted the surfer waving for help as they attempted to get back to the shore, before the inshore lifeboat rushed to their aid.

The crew from Whitby RNLI were able to safely escort the casualty back to the beach where they were checked over by an ambulance crew and were found to have no injuries.

A spokesman for Whitby Coastguard said: "If you get caught in a strong current or rip current try to stay as calm as you can, raise your hand and shout for help. Hold on to your surf or body board if you have one. If you can’t get help, try and swim parallel to the beach until you’re out of trouble then swim to the shore. If you can stand up, wade instead of swimming.

"Remember if you or someone you see is in trouble on the sea, shore or cliffs around our coastline call 999 ask for the Coastguard."