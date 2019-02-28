Surgical Innovations undergoes boardroom reshuffle

Keyhole surgery instruments maker Surgical Innovations has announced a shake-up of its board, appointing David Marsh as chief executive to take over the running of the company from executive chairman Nigel Rogers, who will become non-executive chairman.

The Leeds-based group said Mr Marsh joined the firm as commercial director on the acquisition of Elemental Healthcare in August 2017, reporting to Mr Rogers. Prior to becoming a founding director of Elemental in 2006, he was European VP of sales & marketing at Gyrus International .

As part of the changes, CFO and COO Melanie Ross will hand over her COO responsibilities to a newly appointed operations director.

Surgical said the change will enable her to focus solely on her role as CFO with emphasis on all group finance matters, investor relations and M&A activities.

Mr Rogers said: “These changes conclude the successful acquisition and integration of Elemental into the group and will allow Surgical Innovations to be even more proactive in meeting the demands of its global healthcare customers and partners.

"We look forward to an exciting future for the group with the benefit of David’s leadership qualities and wide industry experience.

"Following these changes, we have a very strong executive team capable of capitalising on organic growth opportunities and delivering exciting additional prospects through collaborative partnerships and further M&A activity.”

In other changes, group business development director Adam Power will take sole responsibility for all commercial and business development activities with immediate effect.

Alex Hogg will join the senior management team on March 18 as operations director at Surgical Innovations Limited, a non board position. He was previously production director at Xiros, a medical device development company based in Leeds.