Surprise! Leeds children meet England rugby stars

Young rugby players from a Leeds club were delighted to meet three international stars at a special training session.

Youngsters from Moortown RUFC in north Leeds travelled down to England's Pennyhill Park base in Surrey after being named the RFU's Kids First champions for November.

And the junior players weren't told they would be meeting three England internationals during the day.

They were treated to a surprise appearance by vice-captain Owen Farrell and scrum-halves Ben Youngs and Danny Care, who all took part in drills and games with the children.

The trio all featured in victories over Argentina, Australia and Samoa during the recent autumn series at Twickenham.

The Moortown players and coaches also met former England winger Ugo Monye, who retired in 2015 and now runs the Kids First sessions.

The club, who play at Far Moss Sports Ground in Alwoodley, were chosen because of their commitment to family values.

In a video posted on the RFU's social media channels, Moortown's director of rugby David Harrison and parent Eryk Martin are seen being interviewed on camera. Eryk speaks about how the inclusive ethos of the club has helped his autistic son Harry to enjoy the sport. Harry's friend and 'bodyguard' Melinda also appears in the film.

Danny Care, who grew up in Otley, is seen reminiscing about his years playing junior rugby against Moortown.