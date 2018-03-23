Suspected arson attack caused damage to house in Hull: Police appeal for information

A SUSPECTED arson attack which caused damage to a house in Hull is being investigated by police.

Fire crews were called to a blaze after rubbish was set on fire in the back garden of a house on Woodbine Close just before 3.30am today. (Friday March 23)

The fire caused damage to a ground floor window at the house and a fence in the garden. Nobody was injured.

A Humberside Police spokesman, said: "It is believed that the fire was started deliberately and investigations are underway to establish its origin.

"We would like to hear from anyone that was in the aea at the time and saw or heard anything suspicious.

"If you have any information that may assist our enquiries please call us on 101 quoting log 52 of 23/03/18 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Fri 23 Mar 2018 03:27 (No:05275).