Suspected drink driver arrested after hitting works vehicle at roadworks on A64

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving, after a collision in roadworks between Malton and York.

Just before midnight overnight, police were called to an accident on the A64 near Malton, in which a car had driven into roadworks, hit a works vehicle, and driven off.

Officers from North Yorkshire Police's Roads Policing Group traced the car and a stinger was used on the A64 near the Hopgrove Roundabout to bring it to a halt.

A 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drink driving, dangerous driving, failing to stop after an accident, and failing to report an accident.

He remains in custody while inquiries continue.

North Yorkshire Police are reminding drivers they will be carrying out stop checks throughout December including in the early morning for people who are over the drink drive limit.