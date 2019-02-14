Suspected drink driver in Ripon denies identity - Despite police holding picture found in his wallet

After failing a breathalyser test in Ripon a suspected drink driver attempted to deny his identity to officers, despite them holding a picture of him found in his wallet.

North Yorkshire Police has said the man was stopped whilst driving a Vauxhall Astra van in Bishopton, Ripon early this morning (Thursday, February 14).

Sgt Paul Cording of North Yorkshire Police attended the incident along with fellow Harrogate officer, Traffic Constable David Minto, posting online he said that after failing the test the man 'tried to tell them he wasn’t the person whose details were in the wallet found in his pocket.'

He said: "We followed the driver into some residential grounds where he pulled up, and even though we both saw him get out of the drivers seat he maintained he wasn’t the driver nor was he the person whose bank cards were in his wallet -including a photo of him.

"I think however by the time we got to custody he had resigned himself to the fact it was cops one, bad guys nil. Hopefully now the courts will deal with him appropriately given that he thought he would drive a car without a licence or insurance and whilst over the prescribed limit."

The man was taken into custody and subsequently charged with drink driving, driving without a licence, and driving without insurance.