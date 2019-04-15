Suspected neo-Nazi terrorist from Yorkshire spoke of 'admiration' for Hitler, court told

A suspected neo-Nazi terrorist today spoke of his "admiration" for Adolf Hitler and described himself as being a "seven out of ten" fanatic.

Mark Jones, 24, denies being a member of National Action after it was proscribed in December 2016 following the murder of MP Jo Cox.

Alice Cutter is also on trial

Giving evidence, he told jurors he was "a national socialist” and not a terrorist as his beliefs were not exclusively attributed to the banned far-right group.

He claimed under his ideology Jews in the UK should leave the country and suggested “offering them chance to move to Israel”.

Under cross examination, Jones also argued fewer Jews were killed in the Holocaust than the six million figure accepted by historians.

He also revealed he had subscribed to Hitler’s national socialist ideology since he was 17, and was also vegan, a Remainer, and an animal rights activist.

Connor Scothern is also on trial

Jones denies a charge of belonging to National Action along with Garry Jack, 23, Alice Cutter, 22, and Connor Scothern, 18, at Birmingham Crown Court.

Answering questions from Barnaby Jameson QC, prosecuting, Jones said: “National Socialism - The Final Solution refers to a proposition put forward by in Nazi Germany of the final eradication of the Jews.

“I accept the Holocaust did happen. I am dubious about the logistics and the actual figures.

“It was less than six million.

“I express admiration for Adolf Hitler.”

Referring to a Reservoir Dogs meme showing the characters of the movie replaced by National Action figures, Jones said: “I was called ‘Mr Angry’ by [anti-fascist organisation] Hope Not Hate.

“It’s not something I attribute to myself.

“I would call myself ‘Mr Yellow’ because he is a character in Reservoir Dogs.

“Nothing should happen to Jews in Birmingham, the UK or this courtroom.

“I wouldn’t be in a position to propose their deportation.

“Hypothetically speaking, under a national socialist government, Jews would be offered a position to exit to Israel.

“People with an African heritage would stay in the UK.

“I am not in a position of Government. I would never be able to implement it.

“As I am not in a position of power I cannot comment on what would happen.

“I have been national socialist since I was 17.

“My faith touched on some of the tenets of Hinduism. I am animal rights activist.

“I am not particularly concerned about homosexuals. I am a Remainer.

“None of the parameters [cited by Amber Rudd MP as the reason for National Action being banned] can be exclusively attributed to National Action, as other groups who have not been proscribed have the same views.

“The exclusive parameters that brought about the proscription of National Action have never been specified.

“I am not in a position to say whether Ms Rudd was right or wrong.

“What she said could be attributed to many people.

“On a fanaticism scale of one to ten, ten being Hitler, I would probably be a seven out of ten.

“The name ‘Grandaddy Terror’ [which Jones used on the Telegram chat platform] is satirical. I am not a grandfather and I am not a terrorist.”

Referring to the image alleged to be of Jones and National Action founder Alex Davies giving the Nazi salute in the execution room of German concentration camp Buchenwald, Jones said: “I did not know it was the execution room.

“This appeared to be a cellar.

“It would not be appropriate to be making the Nazi salute in a German concentration camp.

“There are strict laws on Holocaust denial and giving the Nazi salute in Germany.

“We gave the Nazi salute because it is a controversial statement.”

Mr Jameson read out a comment allegedly posted online by Cutter following the Buchenwald photograph, which stated: “I was very impressed and thought you were a bad a*s.

Jones is said to have replied: “Next step is Auschwitz.”

Speaking about how he defines his ideology, Jones said: “Neo-Nazi implies some sort of derogatory nature to the statement.

“I am a national socialist.”

Cutter and Jones, of Sowerby Bridge, Halifax, West Yorks., deny the charges alongside Scothern, of Nottingham, and Jack, of Shard End, Birmingham.

The trial continues.