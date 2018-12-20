Suspected stabbing at Hull train station leaves man, 21, with life-threatening injuries

Have your say

A 21-year-old man has suffered life-threatening injuries following a suspected stabbing in Hull.

The victim was involved in a disturbance between a group of men close to the taxi rank at Hull railway station shortly before 10pm on Saturday, December 15.

One of the men was then chased inside the station, where there was a violent altercation which led to the victim being injured.

He was rushed to hospital where he underwent emergency surgery and is now in a stable condition.

British Transport Police said they believed the attack was an isolated incident but additional patrols are taking place throughout the festive season.

Anyone who witnessed the disturbances is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 and quoting reference number 579 of December 15.