Suspected stabbing in Harrogate: Police appeal after man hospitalised in New Year's Eve incident

A 24-year old man was hospitalised with serious injuries after what police believe was a stabbing incident in Harrogate on New Year’s Eve.

North Yorkshire Police are urging for witnesses to the incident to come forward after the injured man was found in the forecourt of the Esso Service Station on Skipton Road at 10.10pm.

He had suffered ‘wounds to his body,’ and was taken to hospital for emergency treatment. He is currently in a stable condition but police enquiries are ongoing to establish what happened in what has been described as ‘an isolated incident.’

NYP say it’s believed the man sustained his injuries in the Roberts Crescent area before travelling to the service station on foot.

Work is continuing to identify the potential suspects. NYP has also said there are no known risks to the wider public.

If you have information contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for the Harrogate Serious Crime Team. To remain anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Quote the reference number 12180242491 when providing details about this incident.