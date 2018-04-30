Suspended sentence for Sheffield man who stabbed partner when she tried to end relationship

A Sheffield man stabbed his partner in the leg after she ended the relationship and asked him to move out of the flat they shared, a court heard.

During a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court on Monday, Recorder Taryn Turner sentenced 54-year-old Terrance Bryan to 18 months in prison, suspended for two years, after he admitted to one count of wounding at an earlier hearing.

The night before the attack on January 28 this year, Bryan's partner told him she wanted to end their relationship and for him to move out of the flat they shared because 'she'd had enough of his drunk and violent behaviour,' said Carl Fitch, prosecuting.

Police had previously been called out a number of time to domestic disturbances involving the couple but no further action had been taken, the court heard.

Mr Fitch said Bryan's partner, aged 34, told him she was happy for him to move out the following morning because she knew he had been drinking.

He said: "The following morning she woke to find him sitting on a new chair, which had had the covers taken off. She was concerned he would sully the chair and so told him to get off it. He walked towards her, raised his right fist. Terrance then grabbed her by the throat and squeezed her windpipe, pinning her against the settee.

"She then realised she had been stabbed in the lower right leg, after she put her leg out to defend herself. She put her arm out to stop him, and was also cut on the right thumb."

Following the incident, Bryan, of Burnaby Crescent, Walkley called the police and said he had stabbed his partner, but later made no comment during a formal interview with officers.

Bryan's victim needed to have stitches for the stab wound to her leg, but she refused to make a formal complaint or to provide police with a victim impact statement, the court heard.

Defending, Edward Moss, told the court that Bryan's issues stemmed from a drink problem that first began to spiral out of control some nine years ago when his mother and brother died within a short space of one another.

Commenting on the offence, Mr Moss added: "It was part of an unseemly spat between the two of them. He himself had injuries to his hands, it's to his credit that he called the police and admitted what he did."

Mr Moss told the court that in a bid to address his alcohol addiction Bryan, who has no previous convictions, had gone 'cold turkey' and had not touched alcohol in three weeks.

He told the court that Bryan's former partner had attempted to rekindle their relationship, but Bryan, who previously served in the armed forces, told her he wanted to address his addiction issues before he could consider getting back together.

Suspending his custodial sentence, Recorder Turner told Bryan: "You are remorseful and I will accept you are also a man of previous good character and over and above that, you have served your country. You have suffered considerably from the loss of your mother and your brother."

Recorder Turner also ordered Bryan to complete a 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement and 30 sessions of the building better relationships programme.