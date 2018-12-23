Systemwork ready to launch new brand to help tackle phishing

IT support firm Systemwork is in the final stages of launching a new brand called Bigphish, following a record year of revenue.

The Leeds-based firm, which was founded in 2005, has been boosted by the advent of General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) with a number of businesses looking for a more robust technological infrastructure.

However, the firm will roll the new service next year to help clients protect their data better.

Bigphish will provide companies with data security training as a managed service, by sending simulated phishing emails to unsuspecting users and testing how they respond.

If they fall victim to the, albeit safe, fraudulent email, they will be notified of their mistake before being automatically enrolled onto an online data security training course.

Founder Jamie Durham said: “Global software giant Symantec reported that, at the end of 2017, the average user was receiving 16 malicious emails per month.

“The more concerning figure is that 94 per cent of breaches come from phishing emails.

“GDPR obligations have made companies more acutely aware of the risks, but the single biggest answer to compliance, is training.

“Bigphish will therefore simulate a number of potential cyber attacks to put employees’ security vigilance to the test. It is time for organisations to take a more proactive stance.”

Systemwork has been based at The Tetley in Leeds since 2014 and is also looking to open offices in Manchester.

“We’ve structured Systemwork in such a way that we can double the size of the company with very little added expense,” Mr Durham added.